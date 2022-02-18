Tribit wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speaker

Tribit has introduced a new pair of wireless earbuds this month in the form of the MoveBuds H1.. The earbuds now available to preorder priced at $63 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price before launch. The small pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker is called the StormBox Micro 2 and is also available at a 30% discount and is priced at $42.

Features of the wireless earbuds include : Transparency Mode, IPX8 Waterproof and Sweatproof, Immersive CD-level Sound Experience, Anti-bacterial Ear Tips to Protect Your Ear, Stable Ear-hanging Design and the ability to make “ultra-clear” phone calls say the engineers at Tribit.

MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds

“X8 true waterproof technology certificated by SGS. Upgraded nano waterproof and sweatproof technology protects MoveBuds H1 earbuds from corrosion. The MoveBuds H1 headset can be used normally at water depths at up to 1 meter (3 feet) for up to 30 minutes. Enjoy the gym, enjoy the pool, enjoy the rain. MoveBuds H1 goes where you go. Cutting down on the need to re-charge, the MoveBuds have the longest lasting battery life on the market with up to 15 hours of music playback per charge and up to 40 hours with the included charging case. The exceptionally long-lasting battery ensures that your playlist or podcast doesn’t end before your workout does.”

StormBox Micro 2 Bluetooth speaker

“The StormBox Micro 2 delivers balanced audio offering crisp sound for your favorite beats. Clear sound with deep, rich bass, plus 360 degrees of immersive sound are all packed into one small size. The speaker uses advanced Bluetooth 5.3 for optimal connection and pairing with up to eight devices—and with Party Mode, users can connect and synchronize two Tribit speakers for simultaneous amplification, perfect for turning up the volume at the next backyard party or camping trip.”

“As an approximate 4×4 cube, the small-sized speaker fits perfectly in a backpack or tucked into a suitcase for the next island vacation. The integrated strap also makes it easy to attach the speaker to a backpack, hiking pole, bicycle handlebars, belt loop or even a tree branch to bring music anywhere.”

Source : Tribit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals