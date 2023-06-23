Trepang 2 first-person-shooter game launches

Fans of first person shooter games might be interested to know that Trepang2 has today launched on PC and is now available to purchase from GOG and Steam providing an FPS inspired by first person shooters launched in the early 2000’s.

“We can’t believe we’re finally typing out these words. What a rollercoaster of a journey for the devs here at Trepang Studios. Thank you for the endless support and determination to help us see Trepang2 through to release, we thoroughly appreciate every single one of you.

Trepang2 is our bloodstained love letter to first-person-shooters from the early 2000s. This journey features the carnage fuelled, bullet-ridden world of mayhem that you’d expect – but horrific realities also exist. The malevolent Silicon Valley HORIZON corp is experimenting with truly inconceivable abominations that you must uncover. It is your duty to contend with these other worldly, extraterrestrial-like foes and destroy them.”

Trepang 2

“Please don’t hesitate to share your feedback with us, we’re so excited to see what you think of your voyage of destruction with the relentless Subject 106. Enjoy the carnage. Enjoy reprimanding those that have the gumption to contend with your abilities; your unwavering, unadulterated focus to getting the job done.”

“Over-the-top action: Dive into a bullet-filled world of death and destruction and put your combat skills to the test against thousands of highly trained special forces operatives, cultists, and otherworldly foes, who are out for your blood

Explosive Campaign and Horde modes: Play through a thrilling campaign and unravel a deadly supernatural conspiracy, or take on waves of ruthless spec-ops forces and see how long you can survive

Become enhanced: Master an arsenal of game-changing supernatural abilities including time distortion, invisibility, superhuman speed, and otherworldly strength to dominate your enemies

Brutal melee combat: Pulverise foes in close quarters melee combat and eviscerate what’s left in rapid fire gunfights. Punch, kick, slide and string together combos to crush enemies to dust. “

Source : Steam



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals