Kif oral care hygiene kit and travel toothbrush

The team at Smells Like Green have returned to Kickstarter to launch its new project a compact travel size oral care hygiene kit and travel toothbrush. The KIF is available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $170,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers with still 31 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’ve spent over two years perfecting KIF’s design. During this process, we worked with multiple factories in order to find the best manufacturing partner that aligns with our values. We’ve partnered up with a highly professional factory that has decades of experience in titanium based products. We’ve already invested in tooling as we’re confident that as soon as the campaign ends, we’ll be able to go ahead with production without any delay.”

Travel toothbrush

If the Kif campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Kif travel toothbrush and oral hygiene kit project checkout the promotional video below.

“We’ve had strict quality control measures in place since the beginning and plan to hire an independent inspection company for 100% product inspection before shipping. For the production of the toothpaste tabs, we’ve partnered up with a British lab that has years of experience in creating formulations.”

“Our shipping partners have been finalised as well. We will be shipping locally to our US / UK / EU / AUS / NZ backers and we’ll try our absolute best to ship locally wherever possible.”

