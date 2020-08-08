Unique nesting travel chess set from $35

Chess players searching for a compact portable chess set may be interested in the new Kickstarter campaign for the Crownes Chess set. Offering three different versions the nesting chess set is available from $35 and the chess pieces are stored in unique stacking design.

“A full size set awaits within an efficiently sized solution. Set up, stow away and bring along without compromise. Crownes is a modern approach to a timeless game. Each piece is precisely designed to fit one over the other in sequential order, creating a uniformly compact stack. It provides a simplified way of organizing your pieces. Remove and place or stack and go. It is perfectly nested together for your convenience.”

“16 pieces, an entire team, is nested together and magnetically drawn to the centralized base, creating a handheld barrel for each opponent. The two teams can be stored in a cylindrical, compact carrying case for you to bring pieces anywhere with style, while minimizing mass.

Play the classic game wherever you please with this space-saving and portable design. Crownes impresses the world with a refreshingly simple, but functional design.”

Source : Kickstarter

