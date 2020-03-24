A new travel backpack is launched by Indiegogo this month and raised over $300,000 to over 1400 backers with still 24 days remaining. The Pakt travel backpack has been “obsessively designed incredibly organised & packed with features”. Early bird pledges are available offering 32% off the recommended retail price with worldwide shipping available.

“The backpack features a carefully designed dual-compartment zip-around structure for ultimate organization. A mesh divider makes identifying contents easy. On the exterior, contoured side handles allow for horizontal carry, like a briefcase, or use the luggage pass-through to piggyback it onto your suitcase. Top zippers allow access to the contents of each side quickly, including your laptop while on the go. A top-loading waterproof section can be used to stow anything that has a chance of leaking, keeping the rest of your items safe and dry. “

“The front zippered compartments allow for easy access to travel items while on the go, and the large top compartment includes interior organization features, like a small mesh compartment for smaller items and a place to stash pens. The zippered lower front access pocket provides a clip for your keys and passport storage.

The harness system was inspired by the comfort of trekking backpacks, to provide all-day carry support for all shapes and sizes. Foam density was carefully tested for the stowaway padded straps and load lifters above the shoulders were included for maximum comfort. The removable sternum straps are adjustable and were tested for optimal fitting on both male and female frames. The padded belt gives added support for heavy loads and long carries and is also completely removable.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals