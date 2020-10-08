Shell travel backpack raises over $770,000 on Kickstarter

The Shell travel backpack has been specifically designed to provide travellers with an ultra-versatile, multi-size backpack with a lightweight, weatherproof, yet minimalist design. “A backpack for a lifetime, designed to meet modern-day travelers’ needs, from your daily journey to work to long-distance hikes across the country”.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $164 or £127, offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Shell backpack Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Shell backpack project review the promotional video below.

“We know details make perfection, that’s why we’ve packed Shell with all the features and details you would expect from a premium backpack and the ones you’ve been asking for all this time. Excelling in every single department.”

“We’ve successfully combined the ergonomics and benefits of a large hiking pack, with the portability and minimalist design of a daily use backpack. An inbuilt wardrobe system that helps save up to 20% more space. Remove it from the backpack, pack your things, compress it down, and like magic it fits perfectly inside your Shell.”

As you can tell from the wealth of features and accessories the Tropicfeel Shell as a well-designed multifunctional backpack suitable for a wide variety of different adventures whether it be into the wild or urban exploration. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Shell backpack crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

