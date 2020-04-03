Gravel Travel System – backpack, sling and day bag in one

Gravel have once again return to Kickstarter to launch their fourth campaign to take their new backpack, sling and day bag into production. All three banks work together as one and adapt to your requirements, needs and situation. Check out the video below to learn more about the Gravel Travel System.

“Every day on the move is a bit different – you’ve got to be prepared for what’s next. Some days require bringing a lot of stuff like a rain jacket, camera, water…especially when you’re in a new place. Other days you need to travel light.

We found ourselves constantly digging through our bags to get stuff in & out. Travel demands quick access & comfort. Unless you’re the kind of person that packs one pair of underwear you should have a bag that’s designed to keep your stuff right by your side & adapt to you while on the move. We thought there had to be a better way.”

– 42L Carry-On Backpack – Pack it all into a plethora of sensible pockets, access it quickly, & stay comfy with adjustable straps & structure. We’ll get into all the juicy details in a moment. Of the Gravel Travel System – this is the home base.

– Sling Belt – Yes, we made that up – We’re super excited to share our patent pending backpack waist strap that quickly detaches from the 42L Carry-On Backpack & converts to a sling bag. A true 2-in-1. You know when you’re trying to get to your seat & you have to stuff your pockets full of all your stuff? We thought it would make sense to just…take off the part of your bag already carrying all that stuff and take it with you!

– 11L Day Bag – More than just your personal item. It packs neatly inside the 42L Carry-On Backpack, attaches on the outside, & is perfect for your expeditions exploring. Carry’s multiple ways. Tons of pockets for water, tech to work remote, & then great for all the stuff you need to explore further.

