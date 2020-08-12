Xiaomi Mi TV LUX transparent TV $7,200

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new Mi TV LUX transparent TV in China, making the transparent TV available to purchase from August 16th 2020 priced at RMB 49,999 or roughly $7,200. The Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV, offering an edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display transmitting images that seem to be “suspended in the air”. When Mi TV LUX transparent TV is turned off the set is just a clear piece of glass.

Fitted with a 55″ transparent OLED panel offers a 150000:1 static contrast ratio and an infinite dynamic contrast ratio, together with a DCI-P3 93% color spectrum support. Its 10-bit panel displays 1.07 billion color combinations, an extra-wide color spectrum far beyond what the human eye can perceive says Mi.

“The Mi TV LUX transparent TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology, providing consumers with smoother and clearer motion representation. The 1ms fast response rate also makes gaming truly lifelike with smooth controls and low latency.

Similar to its predecessor, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is also equipped with an AI Master Smart Engine, along with the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip, with over 20 optimization algorithms and dedicated optimization for 5 major use scenarios, the device intelligently refines graphic resolution to create vibrant pictures. “

Unfortunately, no information on worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Mi

