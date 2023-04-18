Revolutionize your gaming with GameSir’s new T4 Kaleid transparent RGB controller

Equipped with Hall-Effect magnetic sensing joysticks offering gamers anti-drift technology, GameSir has launched its new T4 Kaleid transparent RGB controller this week making it available to purchase price that $42 or £42 depending on your location. The tactile face buttons on the T4 Kaleid are crisp, yet cushioned, and expertly tuned for fast and comfortable button presses. Thanks to its integrated 6-axis gyro, the T4k transparent controller allows gamers to combine more motion inputs. Supporting Windows 10/11, Switch, and Android 8.0 or above.

” The buttons are designed with micro-switches to reduce travel distance to only 0.6 mm, so gamers can use the controller with confidence and satisfaction in its performance. In-game racing, accelerating, or braking are all intuitive while using the T4 Kaleid controller thanks to the consistent precision it provides through the Hall Effect analog triggers.”

Transparent controller

“The T4 Kaleid is a durable controller that retains its precision over the course of its use. Joy-con drift can greatly impact gaming, so users of the T4k can rest assured that their controller will not be affected by the wear down caused by continued heavy usage. “

“The exterior of the GameSir T4 Kaleid is innovatively designed with kaleidoscopic lights that can be set to the user’s preferences, with 4 light effects available. Additionally, the GameSir T4k App software also offers users even more opportunities to fine tune the controller to their liking. Gamers can fine tune the keyframe, speed, and brightness to suit the individual games they are playing. Furthermore, a multi-function M button allows for convenient control of a variety of settings, such as the light effects, brightness, trigger mode, and ABXY layout, meaning the control of settings across platforms is easy and seamless.”

Specifications:

Working Platform: Windows 10/11, Switch and Android 8.0 or above devices

Connection: Wired, 2 m detachable USB-C cable

3.5 mm Audio Jack: Yes

6-axis Gyro: Yes

Capture Button: Yes

Microswitch Buttons: Yes, ABXY, 5 million-click lifespan

Analog Triggers: Yes, Hall Effect Magnetic Sensors

Hall Effect Sticks: Yes

Rumble Motors: Yes, 2 in total, in 2 grips

Back Buttons: Yes, 2 Back Buttons

Customization Software: Yes, “GameSir T4k App”

Battery: No

Source : GameSir





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals