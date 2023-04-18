Trepang2 bloodbath extravaganza! Can you handle the savage FPS game?

A new trailer has been released by Team17 this week for the new upcoming first person shooter Trepang2 which will be officially launching in a few months time on June 21, 2023. The FPS game features plenty of gore and allows players to dodge bullets and leave a trail of destruction. Check out the latest trailer low to learn more about what you can expect from the game mechanics and fighting.

“Become the ultimate badass in Trepang2 A gory, action-packed FPS set in the distant future. Unleash all hell on your enemies, dodge bullets and leave a trail of destruction in this hardcore and frenetic shooter.”

Trepang2 FPS game

“You play as an escaped soldier, who has no memories of their past life, but is infused with supernatural abilities. Reve”nge is on your mind, and you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Deliver devastating punches, sneak around in the shadows, wield explosive weapons, and give the bad guys a taste of their own medicine.”

“A mysterious group breaks you out from a heavily guarded blacksite. Your memories are gone but your combat abilities are enhanced far beyond human limits. Fight back, find the truth and face a threat even deadlier than yourself. First person guns and melee attacks that leave bloody bullet holes on human enemies and blood splatter on nearby surfaces. Powerful weapons will often dismember enemies, (separating limbs from their body) or destroying their bodies entirely, leaving only bloody remains.”

Source : Steam





