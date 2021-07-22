Wooask wireless, offline, translation earbuds support 9 languages

A new set of wireless earbuds not only allow you to play music and take calls but can also translate nine languages off-line without the need to be connected to the Internet. The translation software offers a 97 percent translation accuracy within one second, say its creators and the headphones provide 24-hours of playback from a single charge.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $78 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Wooask campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Wooask translation earbuds project play the promotional video below.

“Want to say something in a meeting? Just share one of your Wooask earbuds with your partner, and both of your words will be translated in real-time. Feel the freedom to have a natural conversation with business partners from different nationalities. No Internet, no worries. Nine of the widely spoken offline languages(Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish, Russian, German, Arabic) allow you to travel in areas without internet.”

“Want to order food or ask directions with strangers? Wooask wireless translation earbuds can translate your questions directly through your phone speaker, giving you complete freedom of movement in your social distance. Feel bored during your long trip? Wooask earbuds instantly connect to your smartphone with Bluetooth 5.0. Play your favorite style of music, or conveniently switch to make phone calls. When you need translation, click APP, easily switch to the translation mode.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless translation earbuds, jump over to the official Wooask crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals