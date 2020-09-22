Langogo lets you translate over 104 languages in real-time

The Langogo Summit Pro offers for useful devices in one small compact handheld form factor, providing an audio recorder, transcriber, translator and mobile WiFi hotspot with built-in eSIM. Launched by a Kickstarter this week the project has already blasted past its required pledge go with still 30 days remaining and is now available to back with early bird pledges starting from $299.

With a press on the button, it transcribes an hours-long speech to text and gives you the meeting minute draft in just a few minutes at a high accuracy and supports 104 languages and dialects covering 200+ countries and regions that can be transcribes in real time.

“Langogo Summit Pro listens and captures what happened at your meetings, lectures, conferences, interviews, presentations and much more for hours on end, so you are able to play back the conversation as many times as you need in order to grasp important information at a later time.”

“Langogo Summit Pro also comes with a powerful software for collaboration and cloud storage – Notta, which will automatically sync and save your recorded audio. Notta app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free download. Sign up for a Notta account to play the audio, transcribe it into text, edit, export and share the text with your team members for more efficient communication and collaboration via either PC or smartphone. We give every Notta user 500 hours of audio storage for free.”

Source : Kickstarter

