Transformers Rise of the Beasts film premiers June 9th

A new Transformers movie has been teased this week with Paramount Pictures releasing the first trailer for the new upcoming movie Transformers Rise of the Beasts. Set to premiere in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time the new Transformers movie will be available to watch from June 9, 2023. Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback alongside Luna Lauren Vélez, Dean Scott Vazquez, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Transformers Rise of the Beasts

“Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, “

“In the year 1994, a pair of archaeologists from Brooklyn come into an ancient conflict through a globe-trotting adventure with the Autobots that ties in with three factions of the Transformers race: the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons, the latter of which are heralds of the Transformers’ ancient enemy Unicron.”

Source : Paramount





