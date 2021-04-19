Transcend SSD250N 2.5″ NAS drive introduced

Transcend has introduced a new network attached storage (NAS) drive which is available in capacities of 1 and 2 TB and takes the form of the SSD250N, a 2.5″ solid-state drive (SSD). The drive has been specifically designed for continual NAS operation and includes an integrated DRAM cache and 3D NAND flash deliver high IOPS, reducing latency and speeding up NAS systems. Equipped with multiple advanced technologies, the SSD250N provides outstanding reliability and extends the lifespan of your NAS, and is perfect for small and medium-sized business operations, multimedia streaming at home, and speeding up multi-user access to shared data, says Transcend. Transcend’s SSD250N is ready for use with NAS systems on 24/7 as it offers up to 2,000 TBW. Its 3D NAND flash and the SATA III interface unleash random speeds of up to 82K IOPS, optimizing data transfer.

“Designed exclusively for NAS, Transcend’s SATA III 6Gb/s SSD250N features high durability, proven stability, and guaranteed reliability that boost NAS systems a great deal. Coming in up to 2TB storage capacity and featuring built-in 3D NAND flash, the SSD250N supports small and medium businesses, 4K/8K video editing, and multi-user environments. It’s the ideal choice to upgrade your NAS!”

The built-in DRAM cache boosts read and write speeds, offering stable performance for seamless backups, instant central management and real-time file synchronization. Whether your NAS is serving up your favorite shows on your home media center while archiving music, photos, and videos, or is used in 4K or 8K video editing, or even at a business constantly trading data with clients, the SSD250N is ready to do the heavy lifting.

“The Transcend’s SSD250N solid-state drive offers high endurance that supports 24/7 usage, suitable for an always-on NAS system. Excellent durability means these drives can satisfy the needs of small and midsize businesses and pair well with multimedia applications such as 4K/8K video editing, and remote teamwork.”

“Transcend’s SSD250N boosts your NAS system performance with a built-in DRAM cache, offering fast access to frequently used files. You can seamlessly back up and store the files, thus synchronizing important documents. Low latency greatly improves work efficiency at home or in the office!”

Source : Transcend

