Train Sim World 2 launches on Xbox, Ps4 and PC today

Train Sim World 2 has today launched on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems and has been created by Dovetail Games, providing the evolution of train simulation. “Master iconic locomotives on high-speed services, long freight hauls or precise commuter traffic, and get creative with customization tools in this advanced sequel. Climb into the cab in Train Sim World 2”. Become a driver on the London Underground, take control of high-speed services in Germany, and haul freight across an epic US mountain range.

“Train Sim World 2 features three routes: Bakerloo Line, Köln – Aachen and Sand Patch Grade. Whichever you choose to play you’ll have the option of starting a new Journey. This is one of the best ways to get started — each Journey consists of tutorials, scenarios and services carefully selected to guide you through curated gameplay. Starting with simple tasks before testing you with more complex services.

If you are a new driver, the controls of each locomotive can seem daunting at first. Fear not, we have included fun and easy to understand tutorials for each of the six locomotives included in Train Sim World 2. A brand-new immersion controller scheme also makes commands simple to learn. Don’t forget, if you need a quick refresher the tutorials are always there for you to have another try.”

Source : PlayStation : Steam

