The this years Consumer Technology Show the TP-Link Deco X20 WiFi 6 mesh network has won a CES 2020 Innovation Award, thanks to its ability to offer a tri-Band mesh up to 6600Mbps and connect to 200 devices simultaneously and cover areas of up to 6,000 square-feet with WiFi 6. The new mesh network will be available during April 2020 with a dual starter pack costing $450.

The Deco range includes three products : Deco X90, Deco X60 and Deco X20, all of which are compatible with the faster and more efficient WiFi 6 standard. WiFi 6 is the sixth generation of Wi-Fi and builds on the strengths of 802.11ac and will allow networks to power next-generation applications. “Wi-Fi 6 can now divide a wireless channel into a large number of subchannels, with each capable of carrying data intended for a different device. This is achieved through something called Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access, or OFDMA. The Wi-Fi access point can talk to more devices at once.”

Transfer speeds take the form of 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz_1 and 4804Mbps @ 5GHz_2. All of the Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems feature TP-Link Deco Mesh Technology, which means seamless roaming, adaptive routing and self-healing. Your devices will have no problem moving throughout the home. Other features include DL/UL MU-MIMO technology, support for WPA 3, app control for monitoring and managing, and premium antivirus and IOT security through TP-Link HomeCare Pro.

Source: TP-Link

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals