Toyota Yaris Cross compact SUV unveiled

Toyota is launching a new compact SUV, the Toyota Yaris Cross and the car will be available to buy in the UK and Europe in 2021.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is the second model based on Toyota’s GA-B platform and it comes with an all wheel drive system and Toyota’s fourth generation hybrid system.

Yaris Cross has the same 2,560mm wheelbase as the hatchback, but is 240mm longer overall, securing more interior space. The ground clearance is 30mm higher and the vehicle is taller and wider overall.

It will be powered by Toyota’s new, fourth generation self-charging hybrid electric system. This has a maximum output of 114bhp, with CO 2 emissions starting from below 120g/km for the front-wheel drive model (WLTP provisional data, subject to homologation).

You can find out more information about the new Toyota Yaris Cross over at Toyota at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Toyota

