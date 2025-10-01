Toyota Unleashes the GR Yaris Aero Performance: Pure Rally DNA

The GR Yaris Aero Performance is Toyota’s latest addition to its high-performance lineup, blending innovative aerodynamics with rally-inspired engineering. Developed directly from Toyota Gazoo Racing’s motorsport expertise, this limited-edition hatchback is designed to deliver exceptional handling and performance. With features honed through rigorous competition testing, the GR Yaris Aero Performance is a testament to Toyota’s commitment to creating vehicles that excel both on the track and the road. The car’s aerodynamic enhancements, fine-tuned suspension, and powerful engine work in harmony to provide an exhilarating driving experience that will satisfy even the most discerning enthusiasts.

Motorsport-Inspired Aerodynamic Enhancements

The GR Yaris Aero Performance introduces six new aerodynamic features, each carefully crafted to enhance the car’s stability, grip, and overall driving dynamics. From a large cooling duct and grille on the aluminium bonnet to a manually adjustable rear spoiler, every detail has been fine-tuned for optimal performance. These enhancements, developed with input from professional drivers, ensure the car remains composed even under extreme conditions, whether on a rally stage or a winding country road. The front lip spoiler and rear wing ducts work together to improve steering feel and reduce drag, while the new floor undercover optimizes airflow beneath the vehicle for increased stability at high speeds.

A Powerhouse Under the Hood

At the heart of the GR Yaris Aero Performance lies a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine, capable of producing an impressive 257 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque. This compact yet potent powerplant is mated to a six-speed intelligent manual transmission, offering precise and engaging gear changes. The car’s advanced all-wheel-drive system, developed using insights from Toyota’s WRC team, ensures optimal power distribution to all four wheels, providing exceptional traction and control in various driving conditions. The GR Yaris Aero Performance’s lightweight construction, achieved through the use of high-strength steel and aluminum components, further enhances its power-to-weight ratio, resulting in a truly exhilarating driving experience.

Pricing and Availability

The GR Yaris Aero Performance is available exclusively through Toyota GR Centres, with production numbers strictly limited. Deliveries are set to begin in March 2026, and the on-the-road price is £48,995. This exclusivity, combined with its advanced features, makes the GR Yaris Aero Performance a must-have for enthusiasts seeking a unique and exhilarating driving experience. The car’s limited production run ensures that owners will be part of a select group of individuals who appreciate the finest in automotive engineering and performance.

Specifications

Engine Cooling: Aluminium bonnet with large cooling duct and grille for improved heat discharge.

Aluminium bonnet with large cooling duct and grille for improved heat discharge. Aerodynamics: Front lip spoiler, large variable rear spoiler, and new floor undercover for enhanced airflow and stability.

Front lip spoiler, large variable rear spoiler, and new floor undercover for enhanced airflow and stability. Handling: Rear and front wing ducts to improve steering feel and reduce drag coefficient.

Rear and front wing ducts to improve steering feel and reduce drag coefficient. Transmission: Six-speed intelligent manual transmission.

Six-speed intelligent manual transmission. Additional Features: Racing-style vertical handbrake for precise control.

Racing-style vertical handbrake for precise control. Price: £48,995 on-the-road.

£48,995 on-the-road. Availability: Limited production, deliveries from March 2026, exclusively through Toyota GR Centres.

