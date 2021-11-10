Toyota shows off Custom Built Camper Vans and Overland Trucks at SEMA

Toyota has shown off a range of custom vehicles at SEMA 2021, this includes a custom-built camper van and various overland trucks.

The vehicles included Toyota’s Tacozilla Tacoma Camper which can be seen above, plus the Tacoma Overlanding Concept Vehicle and TRD Desert Chase Tundra, and more.

SEMA 2021, the biggest aftermarket car show in the world, run annually by the Specialty Equipment Market Association, returned in-person this month. Around 50,000 auto technicians, customisers, restorers and media attended the three-day event held in Las Vegas.

Toyota is a long-time SEMA supporter and was back with a huge display this year, featuring the ever-popular GR Supra show cars, the Toyota USA vintage vehicle fleet and a variety of current GR sports cars and TRD Pro trucks

First of the new show trucks was this distinctive camper, a backwoods, overlanding-ready ‘micro-house’ rig that pays tribute to Toyota campers from the 1970s and ‘80s. The goal for lead builder Marty Schwerter and the Toyota Motorsports Garage team was to create a camper that could go anywhere on the planet and navigate the same steep trails that a normal off-road Toyota Tacoma (the North American equivalent of the Toyota Hilux) can tackle.

You can find out more details about all of the custom vehicles that Toyota showed off at SEMA over at their website at the link below.

Source Toyota

