Toyota is testing its new hydrogen engine in a race car

The NAPAC Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours Race take place between the 21st and 23rd of May and it will be interesting to see how the car performs.

The engine, developed as part of Toyota’s progress towards realising a carbon-neutral mobility society, is being used in a Japanese Corolla Sport-based car that will take part in the 2021 Super Taikuyu endurance racing series. Entered by ORC ROOKIE Racing, it will make its debut at the NAPAC Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours Race on 21-23 May.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) such as the Toyota Mirai, use a fuel cell to produce electricity to power the engine through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen in the air. By contrast, hydrogen engines generate power through combustion, using fuel supply and injection systems modified from those used in petrol engines. Except for the combustion of minute amounts of engine oil during driving (as is also the case with petrol engines), hydrogen engines emit zero CO 2 when driven.

