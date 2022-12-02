Toyota is developing a hydrogen fuel cell Hilux in the UK

Toyota has announced that it is developing a hydrogen fuel cell Hilux in the UK, the carmaker has also revealed that it has received funding from the UK government for the project.

Toyota is leading a consortium that is working to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered version of the Hilux pickup truck.

The consortium, led by Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) will receive funding to cover the development of a hydrogen fuel cell electric Hilux, working in collaboration with highly skilled UK-based technical engineering partners Ricardo, ETL, D2H and Thatcham Research. The project will make use of components from Toyota’s second generation fuel cell system, as featured in the latest Toyota Mirai saloon, to transform a Hilux into an electric vehicle. While TMUK is leading the project, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) R&D will provide technical support to help the UK-based teams to build their expertise and become self-sufficient in developing next generation hydrogen drivetrain technologies.

The APC, is a non-profit organisation working with the UK Government, the automotive industry and academic bodies to accelerate the industrialisation of technologies to support the transition to net-zero emission vehicles delivery. It plays a key role in the UK’s automotive sector, offering opportunities to bridge the gap between industry and future technological requirements. It aims to help achieve significant changes in the industry, creating commercial and strategic outcomes that benefit the UK. Its funding specifically covers the later-stage research and development that progresses a product from proof-of-concept to a prototype vehicle.

