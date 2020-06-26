Tower Of Time tactical RPG launches on Xbox One

Tower of Time is a tactical RPG that pits your party against the mysterious floors of an upside down tower that will determine the fate of Artara. Do you have what it takes to make it through all 11? Tower of Time is already available on PC and is now available on Xbox One.

“Lead the ultimate party of heroes into the Tower of Time, a vertical battleground filled with lore, mystery, and combat. Combining the nuances of classic RPGs with challenging tactical combat, Tower of Time transforms each battle into a puzzle of magic and mettle. Slow or pause time to plan your every move: strategically place your warriors, control the battleground with precise spells, counter incoming waves with devastating maneuvers.”

“Key Features: 7 distinct classes, a complex skill system, rich equipment and alignment systems, crafting, enchanting and more Divide the battlefield with walls of stone, manipulate gravity, unleash torrents of flame, and more with myriad spells 150 different enemies and 50 bosses, each with unique skills and tactics Hand-crafted levels, unique Combat Challenges, multiple modifiers and five difficulty levels Gamepad friendly control scheme implemented for console players.”

Source : Major Nelson : GOG

