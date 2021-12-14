TourBox Elite Review – the first Bluetooth editing controller designed for creative professionals

Sponsored:

Creative professionals looking for a more effective way to speed up their workflow may be interested in the new TourBox Elite editing controller, being marketed as the first Bluetooth editing controller in the industry. Not only does the layout of the TourBox Elite enable you to speed up your workflow but it also provides a more natural and intuitive way of accessing and controlling functions and settings within your favorite editing application or software.

The TourBox Elite enables creators to easily assign application specific functions and shortcuts using a variety of different control mechanisms depending on your preference, whether it be knob, dial, scroll or buttons. Providing an easy way to manage your favorite editing apps and speed up your creative process enabling you to be more productive and focus on creativity rather than learning sometimes distracting keyboard shortcuts.

The TourBox Elite editing controller has been designed to be used with one hand, freeing up your other to control a Wacom tablet, stylus, mouse or other peripheral. In this review we will be taking an in-depth look at the functionality of the TourBox Elite.

TourBox Elite editing controller ergonomic design

Thanks to its small form factor the TourBox takes up much less space on your desk when compared to other controllers on the market and each control on the TourBox from button to dial has been finished with a different shape and texture making it easy to navigate by touch alone. Allowing you to concentrate your gaze on your screen rather than continually glancing at your controller forefinger positioning. The unique design of the TourBox and textured finishes providing smooth, flat and curved controls that become second nature, thanks to the ergonomic design of the controller which sits neatly under your hand during use, making available a wealth of functionality directly under your fingertips.

Whether your editing photographs, video, 3D models or music the TourBox Elite provides quick access to the essential functions of your favorite applications and has become an efficient addition to my workflow, with handy easy to access sliders for editing and retouching a variety of different sources. Providing a much more accurate adjustment level when compared to mouse or manual input using shortcuts. Allowing me to concentrate on editing the photograph rather than the keystrokes within a specific app, whether it be in Adobe Lightroom, Camera Raw or Capture One.

Two of my most used functions when working, include the canvas rotation and brush tool functionalities and after a few modifications to the presets provided by the TourBox Console by default I was quickly able to create a custom workflow tailored to my editing preferences. Enhancing my workflow in a way that other controllers are not able to provide. Allowing me to quickly adjust brush size, transparency, rotate, scale my canvas and even switch between different brushes without a second thought or taking my mind away from the creative process.

When combined with a drawing tablet the TourBox Elite removes the need to use a keyboard or mouse, enabling you to sketch with one hand and control aspects of the application, as well as freeing up space on your desk by removing the need for a keyboard.

Video editing is also significantly easier using the TourBox Elite and allows you to use professional video editing applications such as Final Cut Pro X, Premiere Pro, and DaVinci Resolve with ease. With the TourBox knob, scroll and dial controls providing an intuitive way to control the video timeline again without a keyboard in sight. Although I wouldn’t class myself as a professional video editor, I do enjoy editing home movies, YouTube content and promotional videos for work and find the TourBox Elite has made the process so much easier.

Another handy example of why the TourBox Elite is so innovative is its ability to enable you to quickly and efficiently browse YouTube for research, work or pleasure. Enabling me to quickly pass forward or reverse a YouTube video as well as use the built-in function “Move Timeline Pointer” to adjust the tracking speed from faster to slower depending on my needs at the time.

As mentioned earlier the ergonomic design of the TourBox Elite is very different to other controllers I have used previously and provides a functional yet ergonomic way to control a wide variety of different applications from one device. Once set up the controls are easy to access and can be easily tweaked depending on your needs. After a short time the editing controller has become an intuitive addition to my workstation and allows me to quickly adjust tools without the need to divert my gaze from the screen. Thanks to the unique selection of individual controls that are easy to find by touch alone. Even after a short amount of time you can tell that the controller has been designed by professionals for professionals and enthusiasts.

Configure every button as you like

Setup and installation of the TourBox Elite is very easy and straightforward and takes just a couple of minutes to connect to your editing controller to your Mac or Windows computer using Bluetooth. Default presets integrated into the TourBox controller are available for Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere editing, and Premiere color grading, offering an easy way to get up and running immediately out of the box. All presets can also be tweaked to your personal preferences as you become more accustomed to the features and functionality of the TourBox Elite editing controller.

You can also easily create your very own presets for different software or scenarios and a library of already created presets is available to download from the official TourBox website. Presets are already available for applications such as Affinity Photo, Capture One, Final Cut, Clip Studio Paint, DaVinci Resolve, Chrome, Vegas, CorelDraw, Illustrator, PowerPoint, Exposure X6, Zbrush, Easy Paint Tool SAI, After Effects, Camera Raw, VRoid Studio and more.

One of the stand out features of the TourBox Elite is its ability to automatically switch functions depending on which application you are using. For instance the TourBox will automatically change its functions when you switch from a photo application to a video application and vice versa. Equipped with 3 rotary buttons and 11 clickable buttons the TourBox Elite can control a wide variety of different shortcuts and combinations allowing you to assign dozens of presets and control all of them from your fingertips. You can also create custom presets for applications not listed above allowing them to be easily activated using a shortcut or configure a control directly on the TourBox Elite depending on your preference.

Situated on the right side of the menu is a list of integrated functions and mouse actions that you can use to enhance your workflow. The built-in functions take the form of actions you may want to perform within an application that doesn’t have a keyboard shortcut natively associated with them.

Within the Macro menu are options that enable you to fully customize the keyboard shortcuts, mouse actions, delay, text input as well as open up files or folders as well as custom links.

Extension plugin -- TourMenu

The TourMenu is a unique Extension plug-in of the TourBox Elite that can be assigned with user-defined functions. The visual feedback allows you to easily check which commands are assigned at any time and you can seamlessly switch between functions using the control knob. When used in conjunction with your mouse or stylus this is a great way to add extra functionality or create custom functions specific to your workflow.

TourBox Elite editing controller highlights

TourBox Elite highlights include Dual-channel Bluetooth 5.1 and haptic feedback technology.

The Dual-channel Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and integrated USB Type-C port offer both wired and wireless connectivity options and the Bluetooth controller can be paired with 2 devices simultaneously, enabling you to handle multiple projects on multiple devices with ease. Those of you that prefer a wired connection to your workstation can use either a Type-C to USB-A cable or the Type-C to Type-C cable depending on the available connections you may have on your workstation.

The haptic feedback technology compliments the TourBox Elite perfectly, allowing you to easily recognize when controls and functions have been triggered. Providing a more responsive feel when integrating with the different controls on the TourBox Elite, when you scroll, twist the control knob or dial. Receiving a small haptic vibration to alert you as the function is engaged. The haptic feedback can be tailored to your exact requirements and allows you to set the intensity of the vibrations for different scenarios with two feedback levels available and the ability to completely disable haptic feedback if preferred. The haptic force levels can be calibrated via the haptic tool icon on the console as indicated below.

In addition to the haptic feedback you can also calibrate the speed and sensitivity of rotary buttons as illustrated in the image below.

The TourBox Elite editing controller is available in 3 different colors, classic black, ivory white and smoke-black translucent. With the black-and-white versions offering anti-fingerprint finishes thanks to the inclusion of an advanced UV anti-fingerprint coating applied during the manufacturing process.

In conclusion the TourBox Elite offers a powerful and easy-to-use controller that is fully customizable and supported by a wide variety of different applications and software. The affordable price point is perfect for both professional and home use and allows you to significantly improve your workflow whatever software you may be using on a daily basis. Allowing you to fully focus on the creative element of your workflow rather than worrying about which shortcut you should use in each specific application.

The TourBox Elite is currently available via Kickstarter and has already raised nearly $400,000 thanks to over 1800 backers with still 10 days remaining. Kickstarter pledges are available from $178 offering you a 34% saving off the recommended retail price of $268 for a limited time. For more information on full specifications as well as a complete list of all available pledge options, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

