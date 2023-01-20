3.2 inch Touchsy touch screens hit Kickstarter from £23

Makers, developers and electronic enthusiasts searching for a small 3.2 inch touchscreen display may be interested in a new Kickstarter project launched by the team at Arushi. Touchsy is the company’s new 3.2 inch touch screen that can be used with a Raspberry Pi single board computer range and other microcontrollers to create a wide variety of applications and projects. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $27 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Touchsy is a unique series of 3.2 inch LCDs which offers a wide range of compatibility and access for any of your projects and applications. Touchsy is a full touch LCD screen series that comes in four varieties, both in capacitive and resistive variants – a HAT for Raspberry Pi users, Raspberry Pi Pico-based module, an ESP-32 based module, and a breakout to address other single board computers. Touchsy is equipped with many features which will not only give you the ease of access but also provide an edge to all your current and upcoming DIY projects.”

Touchsy touch screen

“Ever since we got the idea of the concept, our Research and Development team made earnest efforts to bring what was once in mind to the table in the physical form. After a lot of deliberations, we finally tested the first prototype positive. It was then that we decided to bring this innovation to the mass through this campaign.”

If the Touchsy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Touchsy 3.2 inch touch screens project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 3.2 inch touch screens, jump over to the official Touchsy crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

