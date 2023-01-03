Acepen touchpad drawing tablet for Mac, PC, iOS and Android

Artists, designers and hobbyists would like to have a small yet fully featured drawing tablet might be interested in a new touchpad called the Acepen. Compatible with Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS and Android operating systems the small smart drawing tablet features a stylus pen and has been specifically created to combine the features of a graphics tablet with the “precise positioning” of a stylus. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $109 or £90 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Acepen is a new smart product for desktop Windows and Mac PC to achieve multi-touch working,which greatly improves office efficiency. It combines the drawing function of the graphics tablet and is equipped with an absolutly precise positioning touch pen, so that designers and painters don’t have to make a round trip switching between the mouse and the graphics tablet,and achieve a perfect combination of multi-functional touch operation and the digital tablet.”

Touchpad drawing tablet

“Now, Acepen has upgraded the functions on the basic of the mouse. It is compatible with Android and OS systems, Windows and MAC systems, it has a wider compatibility. You can control the computer screen by just moving your fingers. Simple operation and intelligent flexible gesture recognition make your working more flexible and faster.”

Assuming that the Acepen funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Acepen touchpad drawing tablet project view the promotional video below.

“Of course, if you would like to use the wireless mouse connection way, we can also meet your needs. Acepen also supports 2.4G Hz connection working, multiple connection methods, and indulge your ideas. If you are busy or forget to charge the Acepen, please do not worry if you find that the power is run out when you need to use it. This is not difficult, because Acepen can also be connected by type-c , which will not limit your enthusiasm and let you work efficiently.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the touchpad drawing tablet, jump over to the official Acepen crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





