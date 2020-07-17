Total War: Warhammer II game now available on Mac

Total War: Warhammer II

Feral Interactive as today announced the launch of the popular Total War: Warhammer II game on Apple Mac systems. Minimum System Requirements to be able to pay the game are listed as : Processor: 2GHz, RAM: 8GB, Graphics: 1.5GB, macOS: 10.14 and 52GB of free space is required.

Total War: WARHAMMER II is a strategy game of colossal proportions. Choose from four iconic Races from the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, and mount a campaign of conquest to save or destroy the New World.

– The mighty Mortal Empires, an epic campaign which challenges players to conquer both the Old World of WARHAMMER I and the New World of WARHAMMER II.*

– 7 more playable Legendary Lords, leading new factions for Bretonnia, the High Elves, the Dark Elves and the Lizardmen.

– The Laboratory, an extensively customisable battle mode allowing players to drastically change the makeup of a traditional Total War battlefield. ** Please note: the Mac App Store versions of both games are required to play Mortal Empires. Further DLC packs are available via in-app purchase.

The game is supported on the following Macs. To check your Mac model and when it was released, select About This Mac from the Apple Menu on your menu bar:

• All 13″ MacBook Pros released since 2016

• All 15″ MacBook Pros released since Late 2013 with a 2.3GHz processor or better

• All 21.5″ iMacs released since Late 2017

• All 27″ iMacs released since Late 2013 with a 2GB graphics card or better

◦ Late 2012 models with a 2GB Nvidia 680MX graphics card are also supported

• All 27″ iMac Pros released since Late 2017

• All Mac Pros released since Late 2013

The following Macs are capable of running the game but do not consistently meet the standards required for official support.

• All 15″ MacBook Pros released since Late 2013

• All 21.5″ iMacs released since Late 2013 with a 2.7GHz processor or better

Source : MacRumours

