Total War Warhammer 3 gameplay trailer teased

The development team currently finalising the highly anticipated Total War Warhammer 3 game have announced that next week on Thursday 13th May at 5 PM BST / 9 AM PT they will premiere a new gameplay and cinematic trailer to whet your appetite ahead of the games launch later this year.

“In Total War: WARHAMMER III each choice you make will shape the reality-shattering conflict to come; from the mysterious Lands of the East to the daemon-infested Realms of Chaos. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them? The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy is coming. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons… or command them?”

“The four Ruinous Powers rule over this place, ever seeking to slip their bonds and engulf the world in a tide of daemonic corruption. Nurgle, the plague god; Slaanesh, the lord of excess; Tzeentch, the changer of ways; and Khorne, the god of blood and slaughter. On the border between the worlds, two mighty kingdoms stand sentinel: the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. But each is beset by its own trials, and now both have cause to cross the threshold and send their armies into the Realm of Chaos.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals