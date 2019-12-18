Torch L1 wearable, indestructible, rechargeable flashlight

The Torch L1 flashlight has been designed to offer users a versatile almost indestructible wearable flashlight that can be easily recharged when required. Launched via Kickstarter this month the pocket flashlight is available from $89 or roughly £68 offering a $40 saving of the recommended retail price of $129 which will take effect once the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020.

The rechargeable battery within the Torch L1 flashlight can provide up to 20 days of power removing the need to carry extra batteries and swap them out. The torch also includes a magnetic USB cable that snaps onto the torch for easy charging wherever your adventure takes you.

“The Torch L1 is highly adaptable and indestructible, because you never know when and where you might need a light. It’s small size and unique L-shape makes it convenient and easy to travel with and it’s super bright so you aren’t sacrificing brightness for size. “

“The Torch L1 by EST Gear is the world’s most versatile flashlight. It features a unique L-shaped design so you can use it hands free as a headlamp or stand-it up with it’s ultra-handy, flat, magnetic bottom. Stick it, clip it, carry it or wear it. This super-bright, waterproof, rechargeable flashlight is capable enough for every adventure and small enough for everyday use. “

Source: Kickstarter

