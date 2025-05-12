Top-Tier Power: Sporty Enyaq vRS Models Crown Škoda’s EV Range

Škoda, a renowned Czech automobile manufacturer, has made a significant leap forward in the electric vehicle (EV) market with the introduction of the Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupé vRS, the fastest electric SUVs in its lineup. These high-performance models are designed to cater to the growing demand for EVs that combine speed, practicality, and innovative technology. The Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupé vRS feature dual motors that deliver an impressive 340 PS and all-wheel drive, allowing them to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 5.4 seconds. This remarkable performance places them among the quickest EVs in their segment, rivaling the acceleration of many sports cars.

The sporty aesthetics of the Enyaq vRS models are evident in their sleek, aerodynamic designs, which not only contribute to their visual appeal but also enhance their efficiency. The vehicles feature distinctive styling elements, such as aggressive front and rear bumpers, larger alloy wheels, and vRS badging, setting them apart from their standard counterparts. Inside, the Enyaq vRS models offer a premium cabin experience, with high-quality materials, advanced infotainment systems, and a host of comfort and convenience features that cater to the needs of modern drivers.

Performance and Range: A Winning Combination

While the Enyaq vRS models excel in terms of speed and acceleration, they do not compromise on efficiency and range. These SUVs are equipped with an 84 kWh battery (79 kWh net), which provides a range of over 340 miles on the WLTP cycle. This impressive range allows drivers to embark on long journeys without the need for frequent charging stops, making the Enyaq vRS models suitable for both daily commutes and extended trips.

Charging the Enyaq vRS is a swift and convenient process, thanks to its advanced charging capabilities. The vehicles support DC fast-charging at up to 185 kW, which allows the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in just 26 minutes. This rapid charging feature is particularly beneficial for those who need to quickly top up their battery during long-distance travel or when time is limited. For home charging, the Enyaq vRS models come with an 11 kW AC option, ensuring a full charge can be achieved in approximately 8.5 hours, making overnight charging a breeze.

Pricing and Availability

The Škoda Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupé vRS are positioned as premium offerings in the electric SUV market, with starting prices of £51,660 OTR and £53,560 OTR, respectively. Despite their high-performance capabilities and extensive list of standard features, these price points remain competitive within their segment, offering excellent value for money.

Order books for the Enyaq vRS models are set to open on 12 June, with deliveries expected to commence in the summer of the same year. This timeline allows interested buyers to secure their orders and be among the first to experience the thrill of driving these groundbreaking electric SUVs.

Specifications

Battery: 84 kWh (79 kWh net)

84 kWh (79 kWh net) Power Output: 340 PS

340 PS Acceleration: 0 to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds

0 to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds Top Speed: 111 mph

111 mph Range: Over 340 miles (WLTP cycle)

Over 340 miles (WLTP cycle) Charging: DC fast-charging up to 185 kW; AC charging at 11 kW

DC fast-charging up to 185 kW; AC charging at 11 kW Starting Price: £51,660 OTR (Enyaq vRS), £53,560 OTR (Enyaq Coupé vRS)

Explore More from Škoda

The introduction of the Enyaq vRS models showcases Škoda’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. Beyond these high-performance electric SUVs, Škoda offers a diverse range of EVs and hybrid vehicles designed to cater to various customer needs and preferences.

From spacious and family-friendly SUVs to compact and agile city cars, Škoda’s lineup encompasses a wide array of models that prioritize performance, technology, and environmental responsibility. The company’s focus on advanced safety features, intuitive infotainment systems, and seamless connectivity options ensures that drivers and passengers alike can enjoy a safe, comfortable, and engaging driving experience.

As Škoda continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of electric and hybrid vehicles, customers can expect to see even more exciting developments in the near future. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Škoda is well-positioned to maintain its status as a leader in the automotive industry, delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern drivers.

