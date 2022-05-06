The sales for both new and secondhand cars have gone up since 2020. Reports indicate that in 2021 alone, Americans bought approximately 15 million vehicles. But car-buying is not an easy feat, especially if you don’t have a tech-savvy friend to show you the essential features to look for.

Whether you want to replace your current vehicle with a brand new one or lease a luxurious ride, there are technological features you need to look for. If you are leasing, you can also use a car lease calculator to estimate how much you need depending on the features you want. We’ve compiled a list of the top tech features to look for in a car, but it’s not exhaustive. Here they are.

Remote Start

Remote start is a feature in newer car models. When you get a car with it, you won’t have to wait for the vehicle to warm up to start driving. You’ll be able to start the car while in your house or office. When you get to the car, it will be ready to drive.

Automatic Emergency Brake

An automatic emergency brake acts as a guardian angel when an unexpected obstacle appears out of nowhere. That’s why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) insists that every car be fitted with an automatic emergency brake.

Adaptive Cruise Control

Conventional cruise control keeps your car’s speed in check, but an adaptive one works magic. The latter automatically adjusts your car’s speed to match that of the vehicle in front of you. It helps you avoid hitting other motorists from behind and gain control of your car.

Bluetooth Connectivity

Cars are now more than just a means of transport. They are entertainment hubs that allow car users to listen to music, podcasts, and even watch movies. Bluetooth connectivity has been around since 2001 and allows cars to pair up with mobile phones and use certain functions without car owners having to plug in their phones.

Fast-Charging USB Ports

In a world where phones are critical, you need a convenient way to keep your phone’s battery full. A fast-charging USB port allows a phone to charge fast and is an important tech feature in a car.

Backup Cameras

The United States Department of Transport and the NHTSA made it mandatory for all vehicles to have a rearview visibility system as of May 1, 2018. Even if you’re buying a secondhand car, ensure it has a backup camera.

Tire Pressure Monitor

If you’ve ever been stuck on the road because of a flat tire, you cannot underestimate the importance of a tire pressure monitor. The tool notifies you when tire pressure is low.

Digital Gauge Display

Digital gauge displays provide several benefits. They make it easy to monitor a vehicle’s speed, fuel level, and other crucial information. They provide incredibly precise information compared to their analog cousins and only take up a little space.

When buying or leasing a car, look for these tech features that make the new ride worth every penny. Get the most bang for your buck!

Author Biography:

Mahrukh is a content creator, calligrapher, and educator. She is a regular contributor to various websites like Contenterist , where she writes a variety of niches such as well-researched articles, blogs, product descriptions, and so on.

