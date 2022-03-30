Top Gun Maverick film trailer starring Tom Cruise

Paramount pictures has released a second trailer for the upcoming new Top Gun movie entitled Maverick which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time on May 27, 2022. The latest trailer provides a glimpse of the action you can expect from the movie which once again stars Tom Cruise as rogue fighter pilot Maverick.

Top Gun Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2022 and was originally scheduled for release during July 2019 but was delayed due to the covert 19 pandemic and other factors including enabling the production team to “work out all the complex flight sequences”.

Top Gun Maverick film 2022

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.”

“When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Source : Paramount Pictures

