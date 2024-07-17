Top 5 iOS 18 Features Coming to the iPhone

iOS 18 is set to introduce a range of new features designed to enhance the user experience on the iPhone. These updates prioritize customization, utility, and improved functionality, making the iPhone more versatile and user-friendly than ever before. The video below from Marques Brownlee walks us through the top 5 features that iOS 18 has in store for iPhone users.

1. Revamped Control Center

The Control Center in iOS 18 undergoes a significant overhaul, presenting users with a more vibrant and organized interface. The new design is divided into three pages, allowing for easier navigation and access to various controls. One of the standout features is the ability to customize the layout of the Control Center. Users can now adjust the sizes and placements of controls to suit their preferences, providing a more personalized experience.

Moreover, iOS 18 opens up the possibility for third-party app controls to be integrated into the Control Center. This expansion of utility means that users can have quick access to their favorite apps without having to navigate through the home screen.

The flashlight control also receives an upgrade, allowing users to adjust both the intensity and beam width. This granular control over the flashlight provides more precise lighting options, catering to different scenarios and needs. Additionally, users can now modify the lock screen controls, granting them greater flexibility in managing their devices.

2. Consolidated Passwords App

iOS 18 introduces the Passwords App, a centralized hub for all password management tools. This streamlined application offers a convenient and secure way to handle passwords across various accounts. The app supports advanced security features such as two-factor authentication and pass keys, ensuring that user credentials remain protected.

One notable feature of the Passwords App is the ability to create shared passwords within trusted contacts. This functionality simplifies the management of shared accounts, making it easier for users to collaborate and maintain access to common resources.

The app leverages Face ID for login, eliminating the need for users to remember and enter a master password repeatedly. This biometric authentication adds an extra layer of security while providing a seamless user experience.

The Passwords App is available on iPhone, Mac, and as a Chrome extension, ensuring that users can access their passwords seamlessly across different devices. However, it is important to note that the app is not currently available on Android devices.

3. Enhanced Home Screen Customization

iOS 18 takes home screen customization to new heights, empowering users to create a truly personalized look and feel for their iPhones. With the new update, users can now place icons anywhere on the home screen, breaking free from the traditional grid layout. This flexibility allows for more creative and unique home screen designs.

In addition to icon placement, iOS 18 introduces a variety of customization options, including:

Dark mode and light mode settings

Larger icon sizes for improved visibility

Tinted icons for a cohesive color scheme

These customization features give users greater control over the appearance of their devices, allowing them to tailor their iPhones to their individual style and preferences.

However, it is worth noting that there may be some inconsistencies with third-party app icons and widgets. These elements may not always align perfectly with the new customization features, resulting in mixed results.

4. Minor Enhancements for Better User Experience

iOS 18 also includes several minor enhancements that contribute to an improved overall user experience. One such enhancement is the introduction of Game mode, which optimizes CPU resources for gaming and minimizes Bluetooth latency. This mode ensures smoother gameplay and reduces any potential input lag, providing a more enjoyable gaming experience on the iPhone.

The Photos app also receives an upgrade, with improved smart search capabilities. Users can now easily find specific images using advanced search criteria, making it more convenient to navigate through large photo libraries.

For music enthusiasts, iOS 18 integrates Shazam shortcuts throughout the system. This integration allows users to quickly identify songs playing in their surroundings, without the need to open a separate app.

Furthermore, the inclusion of RCS support enhances messaging compatibility between iPhone and Android devices. With RCS, users can send and receive high-quality media and enjoy better communication across different platforms.

5. Calculator with Math Notes

iOS 18 introduces a powerful new feature called Calculator with Math Notes. This feature combines a scientific calculator with handwriting recognition for equations, making it a valuable tool for students and professionals alike.

With Calculator with Math Notes, users can write equations by hand, and the app automatically solves them. This intuitive input method streamlines the process of performing complex calculations, saving time and effort.

The feature also includes syncing capabilities, ensuring that notes and calculations are accessible across multiple devices. Whether using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, users can seamlessly continue their work from where they left off.

In addition to basic calculations, Calculator with Math Notes supports variables and graphs, expanding its functionality beyond a traditional calculator. This advanced feature set makes it a comprehensive tool for various mathematical and scientific applications.

The app is designed with larger screens and the Apple Pencil in mind, providing a comfortable and precise input experience. The combination of handwriting recognition and Apple Pencil support enhances productivity and convenience, making it easier than ever to perform calculations and take notes.

iOS 18 brings a host of exciting features to the iPhone, focusing on customization, utility, and enhanced functionality. From the revamped Control Center to the consolidated Passwords App, and the powerful Calculator with Math Notes, these updates aim to provide a more personalized, efficient, and interconnected experience for iPhone users. With iOS 18, Apple continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on a smartphone, delivering a compelling and feature-rich operating system that caters to the diverse needs of its users.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals