Top 10 New iPadOS 18 Features You Need to Try Right Now

Apple’s iPadOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features designed to enhance user experience on compatible iPads. These features span across various aspects of the operating system, from improvements in existing apps to entirely new functionalities. The primary focus of iPadOS 18 is on productivity, privacy, and user convenience, ensuring that your iPad remains a powerful and versatile tool for both work and leisure. The video below from Proper Honest Tech gives us a detailed look at these new features.

Notes App Enhancements

The Notes app in iPadOS 18 has received a significant upgrade, now supporting audio recording with real-time transcription. This feature allows you to capture spoken content during meetings, lectures, or personal notes and instantly convert it into searchable and editable text. The integration with Apple intelligence takes this feature a step further, helping you create tables, lists, and summaries more efficiently based on the content of your notes. With these enhancements, the Notes app becomes an even more powerful tool for capturing and organizing your thoughts and ideas.

Calculator App

For the first time, iPadOS 18 includes a dedicated calculator app, addressing a long-standing request from iPad users. This app not only performs basic calculations but also supports math notes, allowing you to evaluate expressions, assign variables, and plot graphs directly within the app. Additionally, the calculator app offers unit conversions, including currency conversion, making it a versatile tool for various computational needs. With the introduction of the calculator app, iPadOS 18 ensures that you have all the essential tools you need, right at your fingertips.

App Locking and Hiding

Privacy is a key focus in iPadOS 18, and the new app locking and hiding feature is a testament to that. You can now lock and hide apps using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, ensuring that your sensitive information remains secure and private. Hidden apps are stored in a dedicated album within the app library, keeping them out of sight but easily accessible when needed. This feature is particularly useful for those who share their iPad with others or have apps containing confidential data.

FaceTime Screen Sharing

iPadOS 18 takes FaceTime to the next level with the introduction of screen sharing capabilities. This feature allows you to share your screen during calls, making it easier to collaborate on projects, give presentations, or assist others with technical issues. The remote control feature takes this a step further, allowing you to navigate another person’s iPad, providing hands-on help remotely. With these enhancements, FaceTime becomes an even more powerful tool for communication and collaboration.

Control Center Redesign

The Control Center in iPadOS 18 has been redesigned to offer greater customization options. You can now add more options and integrate third-party apps, tailoring the Control Center to better suit your needs. This redesign allows you to access your most frequently used settings and controls quickly and easily, streamlining your iPad experience.

Photos App Overhaul

The Photos app in iPadOS 18 has received a significant overhaul, with a new utility section for managing hidden, recently deleted, and duplicate photos. The enhanced design makes better use of the larger iPad screen, providing a more intuitive and user-friendly photo management experience. With these improvements, organizing and navigating your photo library becomes a breeze.

Safari Improvements

Browsing the web in Safari is now cleaner and more focused, thanks to the new option to hide distracting items on web pages. This feature allows you to remove elements such as ads, sidebars, or comment sections, helping you concentrate on the content that matters most. With this improvement, your browsing experience becomes more streamlined and enjoyable.

Apple TV Plus Insight Feature

iPadOS 18 introduces a new insight feature for Apple TV Plus, similar to Amazon’s X-Ray feature. This feature provides information about actors, characters, and music in the content you are watching, enriching your viewing experience. With this addition, you can dive deeper into your favorite shows and movies, learning more about the talent and production behind them.

Health App Customization

The Health app in iPadOS 18 now offers more customization options, allowing you to tailor the information displayed to better track and manage your health data. You can choose which metrics to prioritize, set goals, and create custom dashboards, making the app more useful and personalized to your specific health needs.

iCloud Dashboard Redesign

The iCloud dashboard has been redesigned for easier navigation and management of your iCloud settings. It now provides detailed breakdowns of your storage usage and backup information, along with quick access to iCloud Plus features for subscribers. This redesign ensures that you can easily monitor and manage your iCloud settings, making the most of your storage and ensuring the safety of your data. In conclusion, iPadOS 18 brings a wide array of new features and improvements designed to enhance your iPad experience. From productivity-focused updates in the Notes and Calculator apps to privacy-centric features like app locking and hiding, iPadOS 18 ensures that your iPad remains a powerful and secure tool for both work and personal use. With the redesigned Control Center, Photos app, and iCloud dashboard, navigating and managing your iPad settings becomes more intuitive and efficient. The introduction of screen sharing in FaceTime and the insight feature in Apple TV Plus further enriches your communication and entertainment experiences. Overall, iPadOS 18 represents a significant step forward in making your iPad an even more versatile and indispensable device.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



