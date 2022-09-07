Top 10 new iOS 16 features (Video)

Apple will be announcing their new iPhone 14 later today, we will also get to find out when they will release their iOS 16 software update.

There are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16, and now we get to find out about the 10 most used features in iOS 16. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features that are coming to the iPhone.

There are a number of design changes coming to the iPhone with this software update, this includes a new Lock Screen that will display more information. You will be able to use a range of widgets with this new Lock Screen and they will be customizable.

There will also be updates to a wide range of apps which will include FaceTime, Messages, Maps and many more apps. There is also a new Lock Down mode that is designed to protect you and your data if you are facing a security issue.

As yet we do not have an exact release date for iOS 16, we should find out more details about this later today, the iPhone 14 is expected to go up for pre-order this Friday the 9th of September. The handset should go on sale on the 16th of September, so we can expect the iOS 16 update before then.

