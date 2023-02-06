Stilform designer minimalist titanium pen €120

Constructed from grade 5 titanium and equipped with a Swiss tungsten tip and neodymium super magnet. The Stilform designer titanium pen offers a minimalist streamlined design and comes with a SCHMIDT X stilform premium refill. Measuring 137 mm in length and 11 mm in diameter the titanium pen weighs 40 g and has been designed and manufactured in Hamburg Germany.

“The unique magnetic opening mechanism is easy to use with one hand. A technique made possible thanks to the integrated neodymium super magnet. Plus it’s addicting.” The surface of the pen is features a matte finish for extra grip.

Titanium pen

“The award-winning Titanium PEN is an exercise in absolute minimalism for design junkies and writing lovers. The size, the velvety grip and the unique magnetic opening mechanism have been specially designed for easy handling and maximum ergonomic comfort. A solid titanium case with exclusive Schmidt mines and the ideally balanced weight ensure easy handling and maximum ergonomic comfort.”

Source : Stilform





