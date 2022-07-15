Artists, designers and those of you that like to sketch using pencils may be interested in a new sustainable pencil created by Stilform in the form of the AEON everlasting pencil which features magnetic tips. Available in a wide variety of different materials including aluminum, brass, titanium and magnesium the AEON pencil has launched by Kickstarter this month and already raised over €160,000 thanks to over 1,600 backers with still 38 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“This long-lasting metal writing tip is truly magical – The natural and non-toxic Tin and Bismuth elements join together to create pencil-like marks. This tip hardly wears itself down over time! In need of a pencil for note-taking or just a quick sketch? Made possible by Aeon’s neodymium magnet, you can switch freely between an “Eternal” metal tip and a graphite tip for different pencil uses. Each metal varies with their distinctive weight and sense of touch. It speaks for your character, and makes a unique personal gift to pass on further.”

If the Stilform AEON campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Stilform AEON everlasting pencil project watch the promotional video below.

Everlasting pencil

“Your writings and drawings with the “Eternal” tip stay neat and clean forever. When your work is finished, your hands or sleeves remain clean. Liquid won’t make the marks fade. As neat as its strokes are, they are still erasable like a 2H-pencil. For a more conventional pencil experience, just switch to the graphite tip. Its strokes are darker but easily erased too. Each Aeon is characterised by a thin piece of meticulously selected veneer, made of walnut, ebony or maple. It not only guarantees a more comfortable holding position, but also reminds you of a nostalgic old-school pencil.”

“Billions of plastic pens aren’t getting recycled annually which end up in landfills and as litter. If you’ve had enough of consuming plastic pens and turning forests into pencils like us, it’s time to get a hand on a metal pencil!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the everlasting pencil, jump over to the official Stilform AEON crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

