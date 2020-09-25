Stilform INK Titanium fountain pen from just €65

Award-winning pen design and manufacturing company Stilform have launched a new Kickstarter campaign this month for their Stilform INK in Black Titanium. Thanks to over 1300 backers campaigners already raised over €147,000 with still 38 days remaining.

Instead of relying on a screw-on cap like most metal fountain pens, the INK pen with the magical mechanism ensures a smooth pen surface and thus the most comfortable holding position. Early bird pledges are available from €65 or roughly £59, offering a 20% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2021.

“We’re stilform – the company behind the most successful fountain pen in crowdfunding history. Once again, we are stoked to introduce you our newest design — the Stilform INK fountain pen, created with the aim of an ultimate minimalist pen design with the most durable all-metal construction. “

“We created the most effortless and enjoyable way of getting started with a fountain pen — give the cap a simple twist and it gets automatically pushed off by a strong magnetic force. Through a unique magnetic closure, the distinctive flat sides along the pen will always align with themselves perfectly. With a satisfying click, your INK fountain pen can become your favorite fidget gadget.”

Source : Kickstarter

