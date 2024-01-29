Cicada Gr5 Titanium EDC knife with M390 steel and carbon fiber

If you are searching for a tool that seamlessly blends into your daily routine, offering both reliability and a touch of elegance. The Cicada Knife is crafted to be just that—a sophisticated everyday carry (EDC) knife that doesn’t compromise on functionality or style. It’s an essential piece for anyone who appreciates the finer details in their gear, from the casual user to the knife enthusiast.

At the heart of the Cicada Knife’s appeal is its lightweight and compact design. It’s easy to slip into your pocket and forget it’s there until you need it. The handle, made from GR5 titanium, offers a sturdy yet refined look, ensuring that the knife can withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining its sleek appearance. The blade, crafted from M390 steel, is designed to stay sharp through repeated use and resist corrosion, so you can count on it to perform when you need it most.

Early bird incentives are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $109 or £86 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. The Cicada Knife doesn’t just stop at being a reliable tool; it also allows for a degree of personal expression. You have the choice of different blade materials, including D2 and Damascus steel, to match your personal style and the demands you expect your knife to meet. Whether you’re using it for simple tasks like opening letters or more demanding activities, there’s a configuration that’s right for you.

Titanium EDC knife

Ease of use is central to the design of the Cicada Knife. It features a thumb hole and a back flipper, both of which allow for quick and easy blade deployment. The frame lock mechanism is a critical safety feature, keeping the blade firmly in place during use so you can cut with precision and confidence.

For those who appreciate the subtleties of knife mechanics, the Cicada Knife incorporates a roller bearing system that ensures the blade opens smoothly every time. The deep carry clip is another thoughtful addition, allowing the knife to sit low in your pocket for discreet carry. And for those times when you find yourself in low-light conditions, the handle comes with tritium slots to make the knife easy to locate.

If the Cicada campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the Cicada Titanium EDC knife project look at the promotional video below.

Customization doesn’t end with the blade and handle materials. The Cicada Knife also offers three carbon fiber inlay colors, allowing you to personalize your knife even further. The design is minimalist, but every element is intentional, contributing to both the knife’s aesthetics and its functionality. The thumb hole, for example, is not just a visual accent; it also enhances the knife’s utility.

Features and specifications

Feather-Light and Compact : Weighing in at a mere 92.9g and with an unfolded length of 164mm , the Cicada is designed to be your trusty companion wherever you go.

Weighing in at a mere and with an , the Cicada is designed to be your trusty companion wherever you go. Premium Materials : The Cicada boasts the same durable Gr5 titanium handle and three stunning carbon fiber inlay options (black, red, and blue). But now, you have the freedom to choose your blade material from M390, D2, and Damascus , starting at just $109.

The Cicada boasts the same durable and three stunning carbon fiber inlay options (black, red, and blue). But now, , starting at just $109. Versatile Opening : You’ll appreciate the enhanced opening options with a back flipper and thumb hole mechanism, ensuring quick and effortless access to your blade.

You’ll appreciate the enhanced opening options with a and mechanism, ensuring quick and effortless access to your blade. Safety First : The frame lock mechanism guarantees your peace of mind when handling the Cicada, giving you a reliable and secure experience.

The frame lock mechanism guarantees your peace of mind when handling the Cicada, giving you a reliable and secure experience. Illuminate the Night : We’ve even added tritium vial slots on both side, allowing you to find your Cicada in the dark – perfect for those late-night excursions or unexpected situations.

We’ve even added tritium vial slots on both side, allowing you to find your Cicada in the dark – perfect for those late-night excursions or unexpected situations. Deep Carry Clip: The Cicada Pocket Knife features a deep carry clip, allowing you to discreetly and securely stow your knife in your pocket, ensuring it’s always ready when you need it.

The Cicada Pocket Knife features a deep carry clip, allowing you to discreetly and securely stow your knife in your pocket, ensuring it’s always ready when you need it. Keychain Hole: For those who prefer to keep their Cicada close at hand, we’ve added a convenient keychain hole, making it a versatile addition to your everyday carry.

The design of the Cicada Knife has been refined through feedback to ensure it meets the needs of its users. It strikes the right balance between size for portability and a versatile blade shape that can handle a variety of tasks. The frame lock system not only adds to the safety but also provides a secure grip, making the knife feel like an extension of your hand.

The Cicada Knife is more than just an EDC knife; it’s a carefully designed tool that combines quality, functionality, and style. It’s built to be a dependable companion for all your daily tasks, whether that’s opening packages or preparing a snack. With its thoughtful design and range of customization options, the Cicada Knife is ready to take its place as a vital part of your everyday carry collection.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the Titanium EDC knife, jump over to the official Cicada crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



