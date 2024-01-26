TheKomi Ruler pocket and sketching and drawing multitool

Imagine a tool that’s been meticulously designed to meet the demands of today’s creative professionals—a tool that embodies precision, versatility, and the utmost convenience. This is the essence of TheKomi Ruler, a compact yet powerful sketching and drawing multitool for designers who navigate the intricate realms of both sketching and digital design. It’s the multifunctional instrument that promises to streamline your creative process, merging the reliability of traditional rulers with cutting-edge features tailored for the modern design landscape.

At the heart of TheKomi Ruler’s innovation is its dual functionality. It serves the needs of those who work with physical media as well as those who operate in the digital space. With five distinct measurement scales, the ruler allows designers to switch between units with ease, adapting to various project requirements without missing a beat. Its dual-tone color scheme is more than just aesthetically pleasing; it ensures that measurements can be read accurately under a variety of lighting conditions, a small but critical detail that can make all the difference during a tight deadline.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $24 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates). Durability is a non-negotiable trait for any tool that’s meant to be part of a designer’s daily arsenal, and TheKomi Ruler doesn’t disappoint. Crafted from sturdy FR4 board material, it’s engineered to withstand the rigors of constant use. Yet, despite its robust construction, TheKomi Ruler is designed with portability in mind. Slim enough to slip into a pocket or a toolkit, it’s always at the ready, accompanying you to client meetings, studio sessions, or wherever inspiration strikes.

Sketching and drawing multitool

TheKomi Ruler is more than just a ruler; it’s a comprehensive design tool. It incorporates a protractor, a compass, and aids for drawing parallel lines and rounding corners—features that often require separate tools. This integration addresses a common frustration among designers: the need to juggle multiple instruments for different aspects of a project. By consolidating these functions into a single device, TheKomi Ruler simplifies the creative process, allowing designers to focus on what truly matters—their work.

Drawing inspiration from the strategic elegance of the ancient game “Go,” TheKomi Ruler is about maximizing efficiency. It’s about having the right tool at the right time, whether you’re meticulously laying out a print publication or finessing the details of a digital interface. For those who frequently transition between print and digital mediums, TheKomi Ruler is particularly beneficial. It features specialized scales, such as a pica scale for print projects, and even includes conversion unit formulas etched into its design, eliminating the need for additional reference materials or tools.

Assuming that the TheKomi Ruler drawing multitool funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the TheKomi Ruler during multitool project view the promotional video below.

Despite its comprehensive functionality, TheKomi Ruler maintains a discreet presence. Its dimensions are comparable to those of a credit card, ensuring that it can be a constant yet unobtrusive companion in your workspace. This balance between portability and solid construction is key to providing the precise measurements that are essential for high-quality design work.

Multitool features :

Protractor in degrees with precise 5° increments

Protractor in radians with precise π/36 increments

Compass for perfect circles from 5mm to 70mm

Compass for perfect circles from 100px to 600px in 300 dpi resolution

Compass for perfect circles from 50px to 300px in 150 dpi resolution

Compass for perfect circles from 1/4 inch to 2-inch

Multiple features for parallel lines and corner rounding

Digital scales for designers in the digital world

Psychical scales for designers in the psychical world

Pica scale for sketching fonts on papers

Conversion unit formulas for switching between scales

Reliable straightedge

TheKomi Ruler is more than just a new addition to your toolkit—it’s a testament to the evolution of design tools, shaped by the needs and insights of those who will use it most. It’s a testament to the belief that good design is about more than just aesthetics; it’s about creating tools that empower designers to bring their visions to life with confidence and precision. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a student honing your craft, TheKomi Ruler is poised to become an indispensable part of your creative journey, supporting your work with unparalleled efficiency and reliability.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the during multitool, jump over to the official TheKomi Ruler and drawing multitool crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



