BoltLite Titanium modular EDC multitool pen and flashlight

The BoltLite titanium EDC multitool is a sleek, compact companion designed to streamline your daily tasks and light up your adventures. Crafted from premium Gr5 Titanium, this tool boasts an unparalleled strength-to-weight ratio, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of everyday use without adding unnecessary bulk to your pocket.

As you uncap the BoltLite, you’ll immediately appreciate the satisfying click and smooth glide of the bolt-action pen. Writing becomes an experience rather than a chore, thanks to the ergonomic grip that molds perfectly to your hand, providing comfort during extended writing sessions. The LAMY M22 refill ensures a consistent and reliable ink flow, allowing your thoughts to seamlessly translate onto paper.

BoltLite

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $75 or £61 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the regular price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. But the BoltLite is more than just a pen. With a simple twist, you can detach the micro flashlight, transforming the tool into a powerful illumination device.

Boasting an impressive 120 lumens output and waterproof capabilities, this flashlight is ready to light your path, whether you’re navigating a dimly lit room or braving the elements outdoors. The rechargeable battery ensures that you’ll never be left in the dark, and the magnetic quick-release mechanism allows for hands-free use when needed.

When faced with a stubborn box, a pesky staple, or a tight lid, the pry bar functionality of the BoltLite comes to the rescue. Integrated seamlessly into the design, this feature adds a new dimension of versatility to the tool, making it an indispensable asset for professionals, DIY enthusiasts, and everyday problem-solvers alike.

Titanium EDC Multitool

The BoltLite’s thoughtful design extends beyond its core functions. The detachable dual-direction clip and keychain hole provide multiple carrying options, allowing you to keep the tool close at hand in a way that suits your style and needs. The tritium slots on the body ensure that your BoltLite remains visible even in the darkest conditions, making it easy to locate when you need it most.

Specifications:

– Made from Gr5 Titanium for durability and lightness

– Bolt-action pen for a smooth writing experience

– Detachable micro flashlight with 120 lumens, waterproof, and rechargeable

– Pry bar functionality for versatile use

– Detachable dual-direction clip & keychain hole for carrying options

– IPX8 waterproof rating for all-weather use

– Tritium slots for visibility in the dark

– Ergonomic grip for comfortable writing

– LAMY M22 refill for reliable ink flow

– Dual brightness modes with a 300-lumen strobe for emergencies

– Magnetic connection for hands-free use

– Type-C recharging for the flashlight’s Li-ion battery, up to 4 hours of light per charge

– Compact & lightweight design for easy portability

– Versatile pry bar integrated into the keychain hole

If the BoltLite campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the BoltLite titanium modular EDC multitool project look at the promotional video below.

Modular Design

Durability is a key feature of the BoltLite, and the IPX8 waterproof rating is a testament to its rugged construction. Whether you’re caught in a sudden downpour or working in a damp environment, you can trust that your tool will continue to perform flawlessly. The Type-C recharging port for the flashlight’s Li-ion battery ensures that you’ll have up to 4 hours of continuous light per charge, giving you peace of mind during extended use.

In moments of emergency, the BoltLite rises to the occasion with its dual brightness modes and a striking 300-lumen strobe. This feature can serve as a vital signal for help or a deterrent against potential threats, providing an added layer of safety and security.

The BoltLite titanium EDC tool is a shining example of how intelligent design and carefully selected materials can converge to create a product that exceeds expectations. Its compact and lightweight form belies its remarkable functionality, making it the perfect companion for those who value efficiency, reliability, and style in their everyday carry.

As you go about your day, the BoltLite becomes an extension of your capabilities, ready to illuminate, write, pry, and adapt to your needs. It’s not just a tool; it’s a statement of your commitment to being prepared, organized, and ready to tackle whatever challenges come your way. With the BoltLite in your pocket, you can confidently navigate through life, knowing that you have a reliable and versatile companion by your side, shining bright and standing strong.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the titanium modular EDC multitool, jump over to the official BoltLite crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals