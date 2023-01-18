Kootenay is a new multipurpose dual zone carabiner which is being launched this month by Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 360 backers with still 43 days remaining on its campaign. The titanium carabiner features an overlapping partition lever design and has been designed to provide an EDC clip that can be used for a wide variety of different applications.

Designed by PICHI Design based in Calgary Canada early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $48 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The concept for the Kootenay Carabiner was born in Canada, where the perfect blend of function and form is essential. EDC enthusiasts, preppers, and outdoorsmen alike require a super strong carabiner that can be used in many everyday situations; that’s where the Kootenay Carabiner comes in, a split-compartment carabiner with a back clip, combining a ground-breaking design, strength, and functionality.”

“The Kootenay Carabiner is an aviation-grade titanium carabiner made with the average user in mind. Our carabiner is designed to last, equipped with a titanium body that is extremely tough and resistant to corrosion. This carabiner was designed to be stronger all-around than steel or aluminum while maintaining an incomparable lightness, making it the perfect tool for everyday carry.”

With the assumption that the Kootenay crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Kootenay Titanium dual zone carabiner project observe the promotional video below.

“The name Kootenay, or born in Canada, originated and was particularly motivated by Kootenay National Park. We designed this product with its peak as an inspiration – incorporating three essential aspects into a single body. Its design and purpose are unique compared to competitors, and it has a distinct construction that can’t be found in any other carabiner.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Titanium dual zone carabiner, jump over to the official Kootenay crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





