TinyNES Classic NES games open source console

The world of gaming taken a nostalgic turn with the introduction of TinyNES, an open-source console. This innovative creation has been designed to play original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games without resorting to emulation. Developed by Tall Dog Electronics, this open-source console has been crafted with utmost attention to detail, prioritizing simplicity, cost-effectiveness, modern manufacturability, and the availability of components.

This open-source console has been designed to be powered by a USB Type-C cable, it boasts a robust enclosure made from circuit board material. Unlike many other gaming consoles, the TinyNES does not upscale graphics, output HDMI or RGB video signals, or communicate with computers, phones, or the internet.

It does not come pre-loaded with games, allow for game state saving, color palette alterations, or control remapping. Instead, TinyNES sticks to the basics, playing NES games just like the original system, but with a markedly smaller footprint and less power consumption. It’s a modern take on a classic gaming system, built from almost entirely modern components.

At the heart of the TinyNES is the MOS 6502-based Ricoh RP2A03 CPU and the Ricoh RP2C02 PPU, replicating the core of the original NES hardware. One important feature of this open-source console is that it’s built with IC sockets. This means that the chips can be replaced or upgraded without the need for permanent soldering. To make it even more cost-effective and sustainable, clone chips are currently available as alternatives to the original Ricoh ones.

TinyNES open source console

The TinyNES console design is an open-source project, licensed under the CC BY-SA 4.0. This means that any NES interface device, including Nintendo’s original wired controllers and aftermarket alternatives, can be used with the console. For gamers who prefer wireless controllers, there’s the option of the 8BitDo N30 2.4g wireless gamepads that are offered as add-on products for use with the TinyNES.

Despite its nostalgic feel, the TinyNES incorporates modern features such as a Texas Instruments chip for a cleaner video signal and a supervisor chip to prevent saved game data corruption. The TinyNES main board uses 32 kB SRAM chips, which is 16 times the memory needed for the NES system, made possible due to the cheaper price of these chips.

The TinyNES console comes with a custom-designed enclosure made from a 2mm thick circuit board. It uses a reliable board-edge socket connector rather than a ZIF connector, to prevent issues with electrical contact. In an effort to keep the project transparent and accessible, all the source material and documentation will be available through a GitHub repository after the campaign.

Though not affiliated with or endorsed by Nintendo, TinyNES does use some of Nintendo’s trademarked terms to describe the project and its capabilities. Included in the TinyNES system is a console, a USB Type-C cable for power, a dual RCA cable, and a US USB Type-C wall power adapter. Controllers are sold separately. In conclusion, the TinyNES is an open-source console that brings back the nostalgia of NES games with a modern touch. Its low cost, modern components, and simplicity make it an exciting addition to the world of gaming.

Source : Crowd Supply



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals