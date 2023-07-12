Chatbox open-source desktop AI app powered by ChatGPT

If you are looking for an AI assistant that you can use on your desktop, it might be worth your while to check out a community-built project available on GitHub. Chatbox is a free open-source tool, compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux, operates as an AI co-pilot using advanced GPT-4 or GPT-3.5 models by OpenAI.

Designed to enhance productivity, Chatbox delivers immediate assistance and information. It boasts a knowledge expansion feature utilizing the power of GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models for insights across various subjects. Notably, data created during the app’s usage remains local and isn’t shared with third parties.

Chatbox out-of-the-box AI services don’t require an API key. It is compatible with GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Azure OpenAI, and Chat GLM. Furthermore, it accommodates custom domain proxies for user customization.

This comprehensive tool presents several features, making it a robust chatbot option. Unique strengths include a superior free prompt function, allowing more complex prompts than competitors. Importantly, data is stored locally, ensuring no loss of information. It’s developer Bin-Huang explains more about the development of Chatbox.

“I developed Chatbox initially because I was debugging some prompts and found myself in need of a simple and easy-to-use prompt and API debugging tool. I thought there might be more people who needed such a tool, so I open-sourced it.

At first, I didn’t know that it would be so popular. I listened to the feedback from the open-source community and continued to develop and improve it. Now, it has become a very useful AI desktop application. There are many users who love Chatbox, and they not only use it for developing and debugging prompts, but also for daily chatting, and even to do some more interesting things like using well-designed prompts to make AI play various professional roles to assist them in everyday work.”

Chatbox desktop AI

Chatbox’s in-built AI services, independent of an API key, are notable. It supports OpenAI (GPT3.5, GPT4), Azure OpenAI, and ChatGLM-6B, offering users an array of choices. It also supports custom domain proxies for personalized experiences.

Moreover, markdown and code highlighting are available, simplifying user message and prompt formatting. Other benefits include a prompt library and message quoting for efficient prompt and message management. A streaming reply feature offers real-time feedback, enhancing interactivity and engagement.

The user-friendly UI and night mode provide a pleasing user experience, and it’s perfect for team collaboration as it supports OpenAI API resource sharing. Easy deployment is ensured via provided installation packages.

Chatbox facilitates intelligent, human-like responses via GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models, enabling diverse tasks such as providing information, answering questions, and engaging in natural language conversations. Open-source allows for customization and contributions to its continuous improvement.

Chatbox also offers offline functionality, meaning it can be used without an internet connection. This, coupled with improved privacy and data control where conversations and data remain exclusively on the user’s desktop, adds to its appeal.

Features of Chatbox

Chatbox provides an interactive way for users to have intelligent conversations and experiences with their own chatbot. It uses GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models to generate human-like responses based on the input it receives.

The application can assist users in various tasks, such as providing information on a wide range of topics, answering questions, and engaging in natural language conversations.

Chatbox can be customized and extended to meet specific user requirements. As an open-source application, developers and users can modify it and contribute to its improvements.

As an open-source application, developers and users can modify it and contribute to its improvements. As with all AI GPT models the Chatbox application has limitations. The generated responses are based on patterns and examples from training data, which means there may be inaccuracies or incorrect information in the responses. It is crucial to verify and validate the responses obtained from Chatbox, especially when dealing with critical and sensitive tasks.

Chatbox has an offline functionality , which allows users to use it even without an internet connection. It also offers improved privacy and data control, as the conversations and data remain on the user’s desktop alone.

, which allows users to use it even without an internet connection. It also offers improved privacy and data control, as the conversations and data remain on the user’s desktop alone. The application can be installed easily on the desktop. It also has an online feature, which can be accessed on their website.

Easy desktop installation is available, and an online feature can be accessed via their website. Further details can be found on the official GitHub repository or the project’s website. Chatbox is an open-source desktop app for GPT-4 / GPT-3.5 (OpenAI API), compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals