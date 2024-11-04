Tiny Screen, Big Web: Using Safari on Apple Watch

Imagine having the vast expanse of the internet accessible right from your wrist. With the advent of the Shortcuts app, Apple Watch users can now experience the convenience of browsing the web without needing to reach for their iPhones. The video below from Daniel About Tech will walk us through the process of setting up and using this innovative feature, effectively transforming your Apple Watch into a miniature web browser.

Getting Started with Shortcuts

To embark on this journey, ensure that the Shortcuts app is installed on your paired iPhone. In the event that it is absent, simply navigate to the App Store and download it. This app serves as the foundation for creating the shortcut that will enable seamless web browsing on your Apple Watch.

Verify the presence of the Shortcuts app on your iPhone

Download the app from the App Store if necessary

Creating the Web Browsing Shortcut

To acquire the necessary shortcut, visit a dedicated page on Medium.com. This shortcut is designed to display a web view directly on your Apple Watch, granting you access to the internet. To streamline your browsing experience, you have the option to set a default URL, such as google.com, as your starting point. By configuring this setup, you can effortlessly access the internet straight from your wrist.

Obtain the web browsing shortcut from the specified Medium.com page

Set a default URL for quick access to your preferred starting point

Launching Safari on Your Watch

Once the shortcut is successfully set up, you can begin your browsing journey by accessing the Shortcuts app on your Apple Watch. Navigate the web using the watch’s built-in keyboard and take advantage of the search features to find the content you desire. This setup effectively converts your Apple Watch into a compact and portable browsing device, ideal for accessing the internet on the go without the need for your iPhone.

Launch the Shortcuts app on your Apple Watch

Use the watch’s keyboard and search features to navigate the web

Enhancing Accessibility

To further enhance the accessibility of this feature, consider adding a shortcut complication to your watch face. This allows you to launch the browser with a mere tap, eliminating the need to navigate through menus. Additionally, you have the flexibility to customize the homepage URL directly from your iPhone, allowing you to tailor the browsing experience to your specific needs and preferences.

Add a shortcut complication to your watch face for quick access

Customize the homepage URL from your iPhone to personalize your browsing experience

Performance Insights

It is worth noting that the browser on your Apple Watch is fully functional, allowing you to visit a wide range of websites. While its performance may not rival that of an iPhone, it capably handles basic browsing tasks. This setup proves particularly useful for quick internet access in situations where your phone is not readily available.

By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can unlock the potential of your Apple Watch and enable web browsing functionality. This expansion of capabilities seamlessly integrates internet access into your daily routine, providing a convenient and accessible way to stay connected, even when your iPhone is out of reach. Embrace the p

