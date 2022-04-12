ADATA Elite SE880 tiny external SSD offer up to 20Gb/s

ADATA has launched a new tiny external SSD this week in the form of the Elite SE880 External Solid State Drive. Supporting USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 and offering transfer speeds of up to 20 Gb/s, read/Write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and with speeds prices fasters USB 3.2 Gen 2×1. With a volume of just 28cc (0.94fl. Oz), the SE880 is even smaller than Airpods (50cc/1.7fl. Oz) cases and can be easily held in the palm of the hand. Its compact size is incredibly convenient for busy people on the move.

“This incredible speed offers the ultimate convenience for creators, allowing them to access and edit large files directly on the SE880, doing away with the need to transfer files onto their PC beforehand. The SE880 comes in 500 GB and 1 TB variants. Supporting many of the latest game consoles, the SE880 is ideal for storing tons of games without taking up too much physical space, perfect for avid console gamers on the go.”

ADATA Elite SE880 external SSD

The blazing-fast read speed afforded by the SE880 will allow gamers to load their games directly for seamless gaming. What’s more, whether Android, macOS, Windows, or other operating systems, users won’t need to fret about compatibility at home or on the move. They can easily connect via its Type-C port, get things done, and go.

Whether Android, macOS, Windows, or other operating systems, you won’t need to fret about compatibility. Just connect via its Type-C port and go. Supporting many of the latest game consoles, the SE880 is ideal for storing all your games without out taking up too much physical space. “

Source : ADATA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals