Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shattering Spectreglass launches on PC and Xbox

Mario Rodriguez from games developer Gearbox Software has taken to the official Xbox news blog to announce more about the fourth Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Mirror of Mystery Shattering Spectreglass. Providing gamers with a window into Vesper’s memories which are plagued by visions of Redmourne the Trivern.

Within Shattering Spectreglass the monster can grow multiple heads and feeds on fear, siphoning his power from lost souls. Bringing down this winged behemoth once and for all is the only way to help Vesper escape her past. Shattering Spectreglass in now available to play on Xbox and PC.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

“The Blightcaller wields the noxious essence of swamps with potent precision, suffocating foes in tempests of poisonous Plaguestorms and summoning vengeful spirits from their Bog Totem turret. Blightcallers are adept at dealing elemental damage, particularly Poison, and get further boosts to their elemental damage whenever they apply a Status Effect thanks to their Class Feat, Whisper of Rot.

Access to the Blightcaller class is granted by purchasing Shattering Spectreglass. Once owned, you can access the new class by creating a new character or by slotting it into the Secondary Class choice for an existing character via any Quick-Change Station once you’ve completed the campaign.”

Shattering Spectreglass

“Owning Shattering Spectreglass unlocks more ways to customize your Fatemaker, including a new voice option! The Grim voice personality gives your Fatemaker a delightful doom-and-gloom demeanor, counterbalancing all those goody-two-shoes adventurers you just can’t stand. You can also further tweak your starting stats when creating a new Fatemaker thanks to four fresh backstories to choose from: Nerfed by the Bunkermaster, Clownblood, Apprentice Barnacle Scraper, and Street Urchin Success Story.”

