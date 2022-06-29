Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Molten Mirrors DLClaunches

A new update has been rolled out this week by independent developer Gearbox Software for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in the form of the Molten Mirrors DLC which is now available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. “Break into a heavily fortified prison in Vesper’s third Mirror of Mystery! Fight past the turrets, hammers, and furnaces protecting Fyodor the Soul Warden to shatter the chains binding his captive souls.”

Access to Molten Mirrors and other Mirror of Mystery content is granted by the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass or individual purchase. The Season Pass itself is included in the Chaotic Great Edition and can also be purchased separately and a copy of the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands base game is required.

The latest update brings with it :

– New boss Fyodor the Soul Warden, with four powerful forms that unlock over time

– New loot to collect, including weapons, gear, and cosmetic items

– Additional environments that, once beaten, can show up in the randomized endgame dungeons of the Chaos Chamber

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

“Deep within his mountain stronghold, Fyodor the Soul Warden lords over his horde of lost souls. In order to break their chains, you’ll need to work past his murderous mechanized defenses, including terror-powered turrets, blazing furnaces, and bone-crushing hammers. But keep your wits about you, lest you become yet another of his captive souls!”

Source : Gearbox Software

