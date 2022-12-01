Tiny Epic Crimes board game hits Kickstarter

The game design team at Gamelyn Games has returned to Kickstarter once again to launch its 26th project in the form of the new Tiny Epic Crimes board game. Creators of the Tiny Epic series and Heroes of Land, Air & Sea the team’s latest creation puts you in the shoes of a detective searching for suspects and evidence to find a killer, before time runs out.

Once again the board game takes the form of a compact board game complete with bullet dice and custom wooden pieces detailed with silk screen printing. Early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $20 or £17 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Tiny Epic Crimes is a fast-paced, crime-fighting, deduction game for 1 to 4 players that offers multiple ways to play. Players take on the role of detectives, and depending on the game mode, will be working either together…. OR separately…. to crack the murder case. In Tiny Epic Crimes, time matters, and the first 48 hours after any crime are the most critical. Players race around the city collecting evidence, such as the murder weapon, forensics, or the getaway vehicle.”

Tiny Epic Crimes board game

If the Tiny Epic Crimes crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Tiny Epic Crimes board game project view the promotional video below.

“This secret evidence is sifted through using the novel Tiny Epic Decoder System, which keeps all of the murderer’s other evidence hidden. This knowledge eliminates suspects and helps identify the true killer. But crime doesn’t stop for one investigation. Players must answer the call of duty, juggling their time as other criminal activities arise across the city.”

“Resolving these events allow players to gain useful alibis and powerful Force Cards, but knowing full well that their actions will take them hours closer to a reckoning. In their final hour, players will stake their careers on a final guess: who they think the murderer really is… hoping that their wits and detective skills are enough to bring the correct suspect to justice.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the board game, jump over to the official Tiny Epic Crimes crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals