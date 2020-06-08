Developers, makers and hobbyists searching for a tiny ARM M4F module with Bluetooth 5.2, Thread, Zigbee and 46 I/O, may be interested in the BLYST840created by the development team at by I-SYST inc. The BLYST840 modules are designed so that no extra PCB space or any external components are required on your application board, to benefit from all the functionality of the nRF52840.

Watch the introductory video below to learn more about the tiny BLYST840 module which is now available to purchase priced at $22 with worldwide shipping expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

Controller : Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4F 64 MHz 1 MB flash 256 KB RAM (RAM mapped FIFO using EasyDMA)

: Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 I/O : All 46 I/O pins are exposed via pads around the edges of the module QSPI/SPI/2-wire/I2S/PDM/QDEC Programmable Peripheral Interface – PPI High speed SPI interface 32 MHz Quad SPI interface 32 MHz EasyDMA for all digital interfaces USB 2.0 (12 Mbits) Built-in inductors as a DC/DC converter for USB powering Termination resistors for reliable communications

: Wireless protocols : Bluetooth 5.2 ready High throughput: up to 2 Mbps Long range: -96 dBm sensitivity Advertising extensions Improved coexistence (CSA #2) Bluetooth Low Energy Up to 111 dB link budget Bluetooth Mesh IEEE 802.15.4 radio support Thread Zigbee NFC-A

: Wireless reception : Built-in ceramic antenna Programmable output power from +8 dBm to -20 dBm High-precision RSSI Quadrature demodulator 12-bit/200K SPS ADC

: Security : ARM® TrustZone® Cryptocell 310 128-bit AES/ECB/CCM/AAR co-processor

: Software : MicroPython IOsonata open source multi-architecture multi-platform object-oriented design library Eclipse IDE Nordic SDKs

: Power : Flexible power configurations for USB power or low voltage/battery power Wide supply voltage range 1.7 V to 5.5 V Regulated supply for external components up to 25 mA Built-in inductors for low power DC/DC mode Built-in 32 MHz & 32.768 MHz crystal for low power

: Size : Finger tip size dimensions – 14 x 9 x 1.6 mm

: Finger tip size dimensions – 14 x 9 x 1.6 mm Certifications: FCC, IC & CE certified. Can be integrated into product design without needing to worry about wireless certification.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals