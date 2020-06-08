Developers, makers and hobbyists searching for a tiny ARM M4F module with Bluetooth 5.2, Thread, Zigbee and 46 I/O, may be interested in the BLYST840created by the development team at by I-SYST inc. The BLYST840 modules are designed so that no extra PCB space or any external components are required on your application board, to benefit from all the functionality of the nRF52840.
Watch the introductory video below to learn more about the tiny BLYST840 module which is now available to purchase priced at $22 with worldwide shipping expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.
- Controller: Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840
- 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4F
- 64 MHz
- 1 MB flash
- 256 KB RAM (RAM mapped FIFO using EasyDMA)
- I/O:
- All 46 I/O pins are exposed via pads around the edges of the module
- QSPI/SPI/2-wire/I2S/PDM/QDEC
- Programmable Peripheral Interface – PPI
- High speed SPI interface 32 MHz
- Quad SPI interface 32 MHz
- EasyDMA for all digital interfaces
- USB 2.0 (12 Mbits)
- Built-in inductors as a DC/DC converter for USB powering
- Termination resistors for reliable communications
- Wireless protocols:
- Bluetooth 5.2 ready
- High throughput: up to 2 Mbps
- Long range: -96 dBm sensitivity
- Advertising extensions
- Improved coexistence (CSA #2)
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- Up to 111 dB link budget
- Bluetooth Mesh
- IEEE 802.15.4 radio support
- Thread
- Zigbee
- NFC-A
- Bluetooth 5.2 ready
- Wireless reception:
- Built-in ceramic antenna
- Programmable output power from +8 dBm to -20 dBm
- High-precision RSSI
- Quadrature demodulator
- 12-bit/200K SPS ADC
- Security:
- ARM® TrustZone® Cryptocell 310
- 128-bit AES/ECB/CCM/AAR co-processor
- Software:
- MicroPython
- IOsonata open source multi-architecture multi-platform object-oriented design library
- Eclipse IDE
- Nordic SDKs
- Power:
- Flexible power configurations for USB power or low voltage/battery power
- Wide supply voltage range 1.7 V to 5.5 V
- Regulated supply for external components up to 25 mA
- Built-in inductors for low power DC/DC mode
- Built-in 32 MHz & 32.768 MHz crystal for low power
- Size: Finger tip size dimensions – 14 x 9 x 1.6 mm
- Certifications: FCC, IC & CE certified. Can be integrated into product design without needing to worry about wireless certification.
Source : Crowd Supply