Tintin video game under development

Thanks to a partnership between Microids and Moulinsart a new Tintin video game is currently under development based on the series of adventure comic books created by Hergé. Tintin and his dear Snowy will soon make a comeback on PC and consoles and the game title, artworks and more details will soon be unveiled.

The new Tintin action-adventure game, will “transport the player into a whirlwind of incredible situations and suspense hand in hand” with the legendary Tintin and Snowy characters. Other iconic characters will join the cast include captain Haddock, professor Calculus and the detectives Thomson & Thompson.

Microids is proud to collaborate with Moulisart on this project as Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids comments further: “We are extremely happy to work on this co-production! We have been willing to make this happen for quite some time. This announcement is the result of a creative process allowing us to define precisely how this project will take shape and the two companies will interact. This really is a dream come true for us. The adventures of Tintin transported millions of readers worldwide and this opportunity will allow us to put our talents at the service of one of the biggest creators of the 20th century and its inked hero: Our team members are fans of the famous reporter and will do their best to pay this franchise a vibrant homage. We can’t wait to kick-off this project!”

Nick Rodwell, Moulinsart’s director is also sharing his thoughts: “The upcoming PC and consoles video game inserts itself pretty well in the legacy of the most famous reporter’s adventures. Our ambition is to provide a mainstream audience with a fun and friendly game for everyone to enjoy. Microids is for us the ideal partner to bring to life this new Tintin’s adventure “

Source : Microids

